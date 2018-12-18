We want to hear how the Secret Santa stories have affected you this Christmas

Nearly everywhere I’ve gone this month, somebody has stopped me to say how much they’ve enjoyed our Secret Santa videos.

Some of you say it’s the highlight of your Christmas season. Many of you have been inspired to do your own Secret Santa type project. For all of us, I think it’s a reminder of how much we have to be grateful for and that there are so many good, strong, deserving people living among us who just need a break.

The Secret Santa stories have reached millions of people around the world. Yesterday we received a message from the Netherlands asking if Secret Santa could send the EastIdahoNews.com elves there. Australian media have written about our surprises and countless news organizations in America have covered the touching stories.

Secret Santa is not only changing the lives of those receiving a gift, but many of you have told us you’ve been changed. We’d like to know how.

Please share your thoughts about Secret Santa in the form below. You can remain anonymous but we may include your answers in an upcoming story.

This has been a magical season for all of at EastIdahoNews.com. We will be busy for the next week passing out gifts and maybe we’ll see some of you along the way. Please stop and say hi.

We’ve been helping Secret Santa for four years now but there’s something extra special this Christmas – and we are thankful to share the holiday spirit with all of you.