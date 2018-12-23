Widespread light snowfall expected Sunday night and Monday

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Light snowfall is expected across eastern Idaho starting Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

Areas of lower elevation, including Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello, should see about 2 inches of snow over the two days.

Higher elevations areas, particularly around the central mountains and near Island Park are expecting between 2 to 4 inches on Sunday and the same on Monday.

Strong winds are not expected, so while the roads may be slick, drifting and blowing snow is unlikely.

For road conditions visit 511 Idaho.