Winter weather advisory issued along Montana and Wyoming borders

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several higher elevation areas, particularly along the Wyoming and Montana borders.

The advisory area includes Island Park and Victor and some parts of western Madison, Bonneville and Teton counties. Most of western Wyoming and southern Montana and nearly all the nearby mountain passes are also under the advisory. The warning is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Between 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible with localized amounts of 8 inches possible in some areas. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

Officials urge caution as snow will accumulate on the road, and visibility may be limited.