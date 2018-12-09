Young widow surprised with special gift from Secret Santa

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.

Loretta Sargeant and her three young children lost their husband and father, Rory, this July after a long battle with cancer. He was their provider and their whole world.

Even though Rory was so sick and dying, he worked up until his last few weeks of life in hopes to make his passing less of a hardship for his wife and young family.

In spite of the horrible disease that took their father and turned their world upside down, the Sargeants continue to love and serve those around them. Loretta is courageously moving forward as she is trying to find ways to support her young family.

Her 14-year-old son is working hard to earn money, her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter willingly help out with household responsibilities.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go visit the Sergeants with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video above to see the special moment.