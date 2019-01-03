3 people rushed to hospitals after 2 crashes on east Idaho roads

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police investigated two separate crashes Wednesday night and early Thursday morning that resulted in three people being taken to local hospitals.

The first crash occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 48 near Ririe.

Karen Wichmann, 41, of Ririe was driving eastbound in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am. Police say Rosemary Moore, 60, of Idaho Falls was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when she pulled out of a driveway and made a left-hand turn in front of Wichmann. Wichmann then crashed into Moore, according to investigators.

Wichmann and her passenger, Leah Wichmann, 71, of Ririe, were taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released. Leah Wichmann was not wearing a seatbelt, police say, but Karen Wichmann and Moore were belted in.

A few hours later, around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police investigated a crash in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Fort Hall. Rylee Moss, 21, of Pocatello was in a 2007 Ford Explorer that had broken down in the left lane.

Troopers say Michael Empey, 34, of Pocatello was driving a 2019 Peterbuilt semi when he collided with Moss.

Moss was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

