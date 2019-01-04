A Feel Good Friday surprise for 3 women who work with deaf babies and children

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently heard about three women who are certified teachers of the deaf or hard of hearing. Audrey, Marcie and Emily provide support, education, and networking for families and school district teams as they educate children with hearing loss.

They also help with continued family education and provide sign language classes, workshops, self-advocacy training, events, game nights and more.

Each one of these ladies are passionate about ensuring children with hearing loss are successful and independent.

We decided to thank Audrey, Marcie and Emily for the work they do and recently surprised them. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have any ideas for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

