Authorities searching for 15-year-old boy missing for 3-weeks

Share This

BINGHAM COUNTY – Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy.

Kaycee Thomas ran away from his home in Basalt outside of Firth on Dec. 20 after an argument with his mom.

“He got in trouble. I wasn’t home, (but while I was out) he got in a fight with his sibling,” Nichole Maglio, Kaycee’s mother, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When I got home, I was yelling at him. He decided not to listen to me and he walked out the door.”

Maglio thought Kaycee went to his friend’s house because he sometimes goes there to calm down when he is mad, but when she went there to get him two hours later, he wasn’t there. That’s when she filed a missing person report.

Two days later, Maglio says Kaycee called her from a McDonald’s in Idaho Falls.

“He said, ‘Hey mom, it’s me. I’m just letting you know I’m ok.’ I said ‘Where are you?’ He said ‘Nowhere’ and hung up,” Maglio says. “That’s the last time I’ve heard from my son.”

Maglio then called the police to report the call. Kaycee was officially reported as a runaway and officers went to McDonald’s to try and locate him.

Maglio says someone saw her son with a friend at Walmart in Blackfoot on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.

“We had a couple calls come in saying that he was staying with somebody else. We went to the house and he wasn’t there,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland says.

Rowland does not believe Kaycee is in any immediate danger, but they are continuing with the investigation.

Meanwhile, fliers about Kaycee’s disappearance have been posted throughout eastern Idaho.

“I don’t know what else to do. I’ve never felt so helpless,” says Maglio. “We love him and want him to come home.”

Kaycee was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, and a Camo ball cap. He is 5’11” with brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 200 pounds. He is described as a happy kid who loves to make people laugh.

Maglio says Kaycee has never run away from home before and has no history of mental illness.

If you see Kaycee or know anything about his whereabouts, contact Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.