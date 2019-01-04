Details emerge about what led up to teacher feeding puppy to turtle as he’s found not guilty of animal cruelty

PRESTON — A science teacher who ignited worldwide controversy after feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle was found not guilty of animal cruelty Friday evening.

A panel of six jurors delivered the verdict to a packed courtroom after deliberating less than 30 minutes following the two-day trial in Franklin County. Robert Crosland, the Preston Junior High School teacher, smiled as the verdict was read and afterward spoke publicly for the first time since the March ordeal.

“I would just like to thank all of the support that I’ve received,” he said. “I’d like to thank this community for staying behind me. It’s really what got me through all of this.”

Crosland fed the sick puppy to a turtle named Jaws at Preston Junior High School after hours in front of a few students. Following an investigation by the state attorney general, he was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Shane Reichert, one of Crosland’s defense attorney, admitted people might take issue with a snapping turtle eating a puppy but Reichert argued that in the eyes of the law, there is no difference between the dog and a rat or even deer people hunt.

“As we set out from the beginning, we thought the State was going to have a difficult time proving this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Reichert said.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden thanked the investigators and attorneys who worked on the case on behalf of his office.

“As prosecutors, our job is to present evidence to the jury. In this case, Mr. Crosland’s peers in Franklin County did not find the state proved guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. I appreciate the jurors’ attention and respect their decision,” Wasden said in a prepared statement.

What happened in March

Based on witness testimony from the trial, the timeline leading up to the snapping turtle eating the puppy is as follows:

Crossland’s son, Mario Crosland, received the puppy from a farmer he knew. One of the farmer’s dogs had recently given birth to a litter of puppies, and the farmer was worried the pups were feeding off of the mother too much causing her health to decline. As a result, he started giving the puppies to others.

When Mario received the puppy, he noticed it was sick. He said in his testimony that the puppies eyes were cloudy and it refused to eat. He said he and his sister tried to nurse the puppy back to health, but after a day it was clear the puppy was going to die. He said no matter what they did, it refused to eat.

They gave the puppy to their dad who decided he would feed it to either his python, Monty, or the snapping turtle.

Crosland arrived at school and attempted to feed the puppy to Monty but the snake didn’t eat it. The teacher then took the pup out to his van and continued with his regular teaching schedule.

After school ended, Crosland stayed to help a student with a project. He mentioned to the few students in his classroom that he needed to feed his animals and asked if anyone would be offended because a puppy would be involved.

