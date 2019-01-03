Early morning blaze damages Idaho Falls business

IDAHO FALLS — A large fire broke out at the Great Basin Cabinet Shop at 2401 E 24th N in Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 5:48 a.m. and discovered a fire had spread from a paint spraying room to the ceiling of a warehouse area, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of two large overhead doors leading into the warehouse on the northeast side of the building. A large smoke plume could be seen for several miles.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, limiting the warehouse damage mostly to the ceiling. Other parts of the building were more severely damaged, as firefighters worked it put out fires underneath piles of wood located inside the business.

One person was inside the building when firefighters arrived, but that person was able to leave the building. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The estimated cost of the damage has not yet been calculated.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

