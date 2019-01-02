Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions; 400 vehicles towed in two days

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.

Crews will continue clean up in certain areas during regular shifts.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.

“We had a lot of community members who shared notifications on social media, which was a tremendous help,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “Remember that when it snows two inches or more seek additional information about snow removal operations and possible parking restrictions, either through local media or the city’s notification systems,” adds Hammon.

Information can be found by tuning into local media outlets; going to the homepage of the city’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages; and/or subscribing to the city’s email Notify Me system found on the city’s website. Another great way to stay informed is by subscribing to text alerts; simply text ifalerts (one word, plural) to 91011.

“If you plan to travel during the winter, we suggest leaving a spare key with a trusted friend or family member so that they can move your vehicle during parking restrictions,” adds Hammon.

More than 400 vehicles were towed off the streets since Monday for failure to move during snow removal operations.

In total, plows cleared several hundred lane miles of roads in the city over the last two days.