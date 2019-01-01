IFPD towing, ticketing cars to make way for snow removal crews

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently in Zone A ticketing and towing vehicles that have not been moved to clear the way for snow removal equipment. The City of Idaho Falls is requesting that community members please move vehicles off of the streets to allow for safe and efficient snow removal operations.

The Street Division is plowing Zone A over the next two days (Jan. 1-2) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The east/west streets will be plowed today, while the north/south streets will be plowed tomorrow. (Zone A is the centered of town between S Capital Avenue & S Holmes Avenue, and W Elva Street & E 25th Street.). They will also continue to plow throughout Zone B neighborhoods (most of the city) until completion. Please continue to keep vehicles off of these streets as well.

Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.

“When I drove down the numbered streets earlier this morning, there were still more than 50 vehicles parked on a east/west street within a two block area,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “We really want to avoid towing vehicles, so please move all vehicles off the roadway until plowing is complete. We will issue another notification when the parking restrictions are lifted.”