ISP looking for 2 witnesses who helped in fatal crash involving teenage girl

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On April 21, 2018, Kaitlyn J. Thayer, 17, from McCall, died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that went into the Salmon River near Riggins during Jet Boat Race weekend. Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the crash and conducted the initial investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Idaho State Police has since partnered with Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to aid in the investigation. Emergency Medical Service personnel were able to recover Thayer’s body from the vehicle with the assistance of an unidentified bystander, described as a male in his early 20s with dark brown hair and was approximately 6′ to 6’2″ tall. The male had a female companion, also in her early 20s with shoulder-length light brown hair who was approximately 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall.

The Idaho State Police have been unable to locate these individuals and believe they may have information which will greatly assist this investigation. We are asking for the public’s help at this time in locating these two people.

If you have any information as to their identities or have information that may be pertinent to this investigation, please contact Idaho State Police Detective Jacob Schwecke at (208) 799-5020.