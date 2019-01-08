Local hay truck strikes juvenile pedestrian in Wendell

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

WENDELL — A juvenile pedestrian was injured after being struck by a hay truck Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. at East Main Street and North Idaho Street in Wendell.

Police reports show a juvenile pedestrian was walking southbound on the west side of Idaho Street when they attempted to cross the intersection.

Trevor Eldredge, 26, of St Anthony, was southbound on Idaho Street in a 1995 Peterbuilt tractor pulling triple hay trailers. Eldredge was making a right turn onto E Main Street from N Idaho Street when he struck the juvenile pedestrian in the intersection.

The juvenile was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The intersection was blocked for approximately 2 hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.