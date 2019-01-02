Man accused of stealing $8K of merchandise from Walmart to sell on eBay

Share This

REXBURG — A man was arrested Monday after police say he stole around $8,000 of merchandise from Walmart over the past month.

Brady Fielding, 32, was taken into custody on one felony count of grand theft and one felony count of burglary.

Security personnel at Walmart caught Fielding pushing a cart out of the store that was filled with items he had not paid for, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman.

“During our investigation, our officers learned the suspect has been doing this for quite some time,” Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He would go to Walmart with the intent to steal the items and then sell them on eBay.”

Turman says Fielding took electronics, clothing and “anything he could get his hands on.” He kept some of the merchandise in a storage unit and has sold over $6,500 of the items online.

“Right now we believe he only did this at the Rexburg Walmart but our investigators are checking to see if there were any other stores involved,” Turman says.

Fielding was booked into the Madison County Jail. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.