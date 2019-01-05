Man hospitalized following crash near Sugar City

SUGAR CITY – A man has been hospitalized following a crash along US Highway 20 north of Sugar City.

Isaac Payne, a spokesman for Madison County Sheriff’s Office, says the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla ran into the barricade near exit 339 just before 5 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but the man was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Madison County Sheriff’s Office.