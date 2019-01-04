Man killed in northern Idaho after crashing into tree

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DOVER — On Jan. 4, at approximately 3:44 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on Syringa Heights Road near Dover.

A white 2001 Toyota Highlander driven by David A. Darling, 67, of Sandpoint was traveling eastbound when Darling lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. Darling was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.