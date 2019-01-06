Medicaid expansion will be big focus of Idaho’s 2019 legislative session

BOISE – Governor Brad Little, the Senate and the House are getting ready to convene for the Governor’s ‘State of the State’ Address and the 2019 Legislative session at the state capitol in Boise on Monday.

Following the Governor’s ‘State of the State’ Address, ‘Close the Gap Idaho’ will hold a press conference to discuss the implementation of the ‘Medicaid Expansion’ ballot initiative during the legislative session.

KPVI caught up with Democratic Senator Mark Nye at Friday’s inauguration and asked him about the upcoming 2019 legislative session.

“It’s a whole new attitude. We’ve got new people. Twenty-five percent turnover for the legislature and for me, one of the main topics is to honor to the letter the Prop 2 people voted on for ‘Medicaid Expansion,’ but we’ve got lots of issues. We want to help education,” Nye says.

The ‘Close the Gap Idaho’ event is open to the public.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.