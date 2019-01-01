Over 1,500 sign petition against Pocatello High School changes

POCATELLO — Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25 is planning some changes to its oldest high school, but it seems over 1,500 people are not happy with these changes.

The school district announced renovations to Pocatello High School in Old Town earlier this year.

The district wants to connect the high school’s main two buildings with a two story addition that will include an elevator, additional classrooms and offices and a common area.

But as of Monday morning, 1,543 people have signed a petition on change.org called “Save Pocatello High School”.

The petition says the plan is “not in keeping with or complimentary to the tradition and historical nature of the building, destroys the architectural beauty, and will permanently scar the exterior.”

The petition also says there wasn’t enough time for public comment.

“Ultimately it would just kind of be a continuation of what I see as the degradation of Pocatello High School,” says Steven McCurdy, who created the petition, “First they boarded up the windows in the 70s’, then they added on a doorway to the old gymnasium that was out of character and just ugly and is still an eyesore, all of which has taken away and destroyed the actual beauty of the building.”

Hummel Architects is the firm designing the addition. School district officials reserved $4.5 million for the project.

KPVI reached out to School District 25 for comment but did not hear back.