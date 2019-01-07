Part of I-15 closed near Downey as slide-offs, crashes & whiteout conditions are reported across eastern Idaho

Multiple slideoffs and crashes have been reported along I-15 and other roads in eastern Idaho Monday morning. | Courtesy Craig Fillmore

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 31, south of Downey, are closed due to weather conditions. Motorists are being rerouted to US 91 to Logan at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews have responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes across eastern Idaho Monday morning.

Courtesy Craig Fillmore

Drivers report slide conditions along I-15 and other highways in the area. A crash involving a snow plow and semi truck was reported on I-15 south of Dubois.

Courtesy Idaho State Police

The following highways are closed due to blowing and drifting snow:

Idaho High 33 between Newdale to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 38 between Holbrook and Malad City

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

US Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

Zero visibility and whiteout conditions have been reported north of Malad due to snow and wind.

Difficult and snow conditions are noted on nearly every highways system in eastern Idaho due to blowing and drifting snow or ice on roadways. Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads.

A semi truck slide off the road near the Malad pass. | Courtesy Craig Fillmore

Courtesy Craig Fillmore