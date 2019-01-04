Pickup truck slides off ice, rolls into ditch near Rexburg Golf Course

REXBURG — A man was not seriously injured after his pickup truck rolled into a ditch Friday morning near the Rexburg Golf Course.

The driver was traveling north on 12th West around 9 a.m. when the crash happened.

“I was driving next to him and the road was a sheet of ice,” Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He was going straight when all of a sudden his truck turned sideways and turned over into the ditch.”

The man was able to safely get out of his truck and police were on the scene within minutes, according to Lewis.

Officers remind everyone to use caution on all roads even if they appear to be clear of snow and ice.