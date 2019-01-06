Provo police officer dead after shooting in Orem

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo officer who police say was shot while trying to apprehend a fugitive late Saturday evening has died from his injuries, officials said.

The shooting happened in Orem near the Bed Bath and Beyond located at 50 W. University Parkway. Officers had responded to the area after receiving word that a wanted fugitive was there, according to Provo police detective Nick Dupaix.

While officers attempted to apprehend the fugitive a shooting occurred and one officer was hit. The officer was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, Dupaix said.

The tragic scene in Orem, along University Parkway where a Provo police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/RBuajDvlpr — Sam Penrod (@KSLsampenrod) January 6, 2019

A video sent to KSL by a witness shows the frantic scene moments before the officer was injured. In the video, at least four police vehicles pull up to a white pickup truck and several officers get out and approach the truck as incoherent screams are heard throughout.

At one point, one officer appears to walk away from the pickup truck, where all the other officers remain, and kneels a few feet away. Another officer approaches the kneeling officer before helping him walk away from the scene.

Moments later, several officers can be seen carrying what appears to be the officer into an unmarked police vehicle at the scene. The vehicle then speeds off with its sirens on as remaining officers arrest the alleged shooter.

The fugitive was taken into custody and was being treated for minor injuries at Utah Valley Hospital. There is currently no threat to the public, Dupaix said.

Police officers and firefighters from Provo are gathering at Utah Valley Hospital to show support to the @ProvoPolice officer’s family. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/A5reyfHgeq — Sam Penrod (@KSLsampenrod) January 6, 2019

The officer’s name has not been released pending family notification.

Dupaix described the officer as humble and said he was “one of the hardest-working persons” the department had ever seen.

“He was always out here working hard and he was willing to give everybody else the credit for it,” he said. “He was one of those guys that was willing to listen to you no matter what walk of life you came from.”

Dupaix thanked those who have shown the department support, including police agencies across the state and the medical staff at Utah Valley Hospital who “worked hard in trying to keep one of our brothers alive.”

“We’re really sad and heartbroken that he has passed on, but his legacy will continue to live on through each and every one of his brothers here at the police department,” Dupaix said.

Provo police officials will hold a press conference on Sunday at 2 p.m. to provide more information on the fallen officer and on the incident.

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.