Schools placed on soft lockdown as police search for robbery suspect

IDAHO FALLS — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a credit union Monday morning, causing schools to go into lockdown.

The robbery happened at Connections Credit Union at 2265 E. 25th St. around 10 a.m. The suspect ran away, according to law enforcement officials.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Hillcrest High School, Sand Creek Middle School, Hillview Elementary and Ammon Elementary all went into soft lockdown mode.

A post on Hillcrest’s Facebook page reads:

Hillcrest High is currently in what is called a “Hall Check Lockdown”. There was some criminal activity in the community outside of HHS and we are being proactive and making sure students are in their classrooms until we are notified that all is good. There is no immediate threat within our building, we are just being proactive. Thanks for understanding.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.





