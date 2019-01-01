Skier dies after hitting tree at Utah Resort

BRIGHTON SKI RESORT, Utah — A 63-year-old man died Monday from injuries he sustained after hitting a tree at Brighton Resort.

Unified Police Lt. Manfred Lassig said it was about 1:30 p.m. when the man skied around a bend and, while trying to avoid a collision with another skier, crashed into a tree.

Members of Brighton’s ski patrol and paramedics with Unified Fire Authority administered first aid to the man but were unable to revive him, Lassig said. The man was pronounced dead at the resort.

Lassig said the 63-year-old was from Utah but could not release his name Monday night.