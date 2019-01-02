Twin Falls woman reportedly disposed of phone belonging to missing Colorado mother

TWIN FALLS — A 32-year-old woman from Twin Falls is being investigated for possibly disposing of a cell phone belonging to a missing Colorado mother, according to ABC News.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day on a grocery store surveillance video with her 1-year-old daughter.

Her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of solicitation of murder. According to charging documents obtained by Denver7 News, Frazee tried to find someone to kill Berreth three times between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

ABC News reported the Twin Falls woman is a nurse but did not identify her as she has not been charged.

When Frazee was arrested Dec. 21, police said more arrests were possible. Detectives believe Berreth was killed at her home in Woodland Park, Colorado. Her cellphone was pinged in Gooding three days after Thanksgiving.

Berreth’s body has not been found. Frazee is scheduled for his next court hearing later this week.