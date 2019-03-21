Bonneville County Fair Board receives $25,000 donation from Zions Bank

The following is a news release from Zions Bank.

IDAHO FALLS — Zions Bank made a $25,000 donation to the Bonneville County Fair Board Thursday to support the growing 4-H livestock program. This program will be located at the new fairgrounds at 7574 South 15th East and will help youth learn animal science principles and current industry standards.

A recent 10-year study by Tufts University evaluated more than 7,000 youth and showed those involved in 4-H were four times more likely to make positive contributions to their community and twice as likely to attend college and make healthier lifestyle choices.

“The county’s 4-H program makes a significant impact not only in teaching youth life skills, but also in preparing them to meet the needs of local industry,” said Merri Johnson, Eastern Idaho Region President at Zions Bank. “As a longtime supporter of Eastern Idaho’s agricultural community, Zions Bank is thrilled to support the 4-H livestock program with this donation.”