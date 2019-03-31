Crews called to early morning fully-involved structure fire

Share This

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On March 31 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 65th N, just north of Sage Lakes Golf Course, for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival firefighters found a fully-involved fire inside of a detached garage. They were able to knock it down quickly and remained on scene to do overhaul and check for hot spots.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a battalion chief responded. Two water tenders also responded for additional water supply.