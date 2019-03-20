Elderly woman hospitalized after crash on US 26

RIRIE — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 that injured an elderly woman.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Harry Keyfauver, 89, Cynthia Keyfauver, 72 both of Afton, Wyoming, were driving westbound on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 357.3 in a Chevrolet Impala.

Jorden Voss, 25, of Rexburg, was pulling out of the Clark Hill Rest Area in a Ford van.

Voss pulled in front of Harry Keyfauver, and the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes, ISP said.

Harry and Cynthia were both transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Harry was treated and released, but Cynthia was hospitalized and is listed as being in fair condition, according to EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann.

Voss was transported by private vehicle to the hospital and was treated and released.