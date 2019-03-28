Former New York Times, Fox journalist says you’re smarter than the national media thinks you are

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video interview above contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

IDAHO FALLS — Charlie LeDuff isn’t afraid to speak his mind. The Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist formerly worked at the New York Times, the Detroit News, and on Detroit’s Fox 2 News. He’s covered the war in Iraq, crossed the border with Mexican migrants, and chronicled a Brooklyn firehouse in the aftermath of 9/11. His storytelling is compelling and captivating.

LeDuff released a book last year called Sh*tshow! The Country’s Collapsing and the Ratings are Great. He spoke with EastIdahoNews.com at the time and we invited him back to discuss the Robert Mueller report and other newsworthy issues.

LeDuff spoke with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and shared his feelings on a variety of topics, including what he learned covering 9/11 during and after the attack.

Watch the video above to see the interview and a warning – it does contain profanity.