HLN airing ‘Vanished: Kelsey Berreth’s Nightmare’ Wednesday evening

Share This

Kelsey Berreth mysteriously disappeared over three months ago. To this day, little trace of the Colorado mother has been found except for blood in her apartment.

Investigators are now searching a landfill for her remains and Berreth’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Patrick Frazee, is accused of bludgeoning her and later burning her body on his ranch.

Krystal Lee Kenney, an Idaho nurse who said Frazee confessed to her and asked her to help with a coverup, told investigators she cleaned up Berreth’s apartment after she was killed. Kenney said she drove to Idaho with Berreth’s phone to create the appearance the woman was still alive.

HLN is airing a one-hour special called “Vanished: Kelsey Berreth’s Nightmare” Wednesday night at 6 p.m. MST. Watch a preview in the video player above.