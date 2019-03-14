Homeowner warned others to get out of house prior to fatal shooting involving Idaho Falls officer, police say

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton homeowner who shot and killed a former friend — an Idaho Falls police officer — inside his house may have known something was about to happen, new court documents suggest.

On Feb. 21, Blaine Reed, 35, was fatally shot after Layton police say he entered a home uninvited at 312 W. Park Ave. Reed confronted the homeowner “about a relationship he believed the homeowner was having with his ex-girlfriend,” said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

“A physical altercation ensued between the two men, and the homeowner shot the man several times,” he said.

The homeowner, Jared Pemberton, 35, called 911 after the shooting, and after being questioned by detectives, he was not arrested.

“(He) told dispatch that the intruder was a man he knew as an old friend named Blaine Reed. (He) told dispatch Blaine was not conscious and not responsive,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 2nd District Court.

