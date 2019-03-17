How a 100 mile bike ride is helping local kids

The following is a news release from The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and D91 Education Foundation are partnering this year to host the 2019 HeART of Idaho Century Ride, eastern Idaho’s premier bicycle ride.

“We have enjoyed hosting this annual fundraiser over the last ten years and are grateful for the continued support of all our volunteers and sponsors,” said Miyai Abe Griggs, executive director of TAM. “Moving forward, we are delighted to work with the D91 Education Foundation to help carry on the tradition of this wonderful community event.”

What initially began in 2009 as an event celebrating a bicycle exhibit at TAM has become one of the highlights of eastern Idaho’s biking season. The museum is now looking to move onto other projects.

It will partner with the D91 Education Foundation on the 2019 century ride. Future rides will be managed by the education foundation.

“We are excited to team up with The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho on this year’s century ride,” said Lara Hill, board chair of the D91 Education Foundation. “This is always such a fun event, and we look forward to making it a fabulous experience for riders of all ages and their families.”

Registration for the 2019 ride is now open. As always, there will be 25, 62, and 100-mile rides. The ride will be followed by a lunch at Snake River Landing with live music, prize drawings and more.

“We are delighted that proceeds from this event will support something we at TAM are incredibly passionate about: children’s education,” said Griggs. “We have the utmost confidence in D91 Foundation’s ability to carry on the torch and look forward to seeing how the century ride continues to grow for many more years to come.”