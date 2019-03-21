Idaho Falls aquatic center to offer water safety instructor course

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Wes Deist Aquatic Center is offering a special nationally recognized Water Safety Instructor Course that will provide attendees with water safety certification credentials that are recognized across the nation.

The certification course, which begins March 26, is being offered in conjunction with the American Red Cross and will provide participants with instruction on teaching swimming and water safety. It is designed to provide prospective instructors with the skills and abilities to be able to teach swimming.

“This class is usually offered internally to current employees, but by offering it to the community, we hope to be able to attract potential employees to work here in the summer as well,” said Aquatic Supervisor, Ashli Johnson. “Because this is taught in conjunction with the Red Cross, anyone who attends the class and completes the requirements will be certified to teach here as well as in other places across the country.”

Those who register for the class will be required to complete pre-course materials before the first day of class. There is also an online component and homework that will be required, in addition to the class work, which begins March 26 and continues through April 13.

“This is all about safety,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to train people so they can work for us, but it also provides invaluable skills and experience that attendees can take with them anywhere that will benefit them their entire lives.”

The cost for the class is $150 dollars. Registration is available by telephone at (208) 612-8519, online at www.idahofallsidaho.gov/registration or in person at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, located at 149 7th Street in Idaho Falls. Attendees must be age 16 or older to participate.