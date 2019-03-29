Idaho House passes two bills tightening citizen initiative process

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — In a complex move, the Idaho House on Friday passed two bills changing the process to get citizen initiatives on the ballot.

Following three hours of contentious debate, the House voted 40-30 to pass SB 1159, which makes Idaho’s initiatives process the most stringent among states that have citizen initiatives.

The House then passed in a 47-22 vote a trailer bill, HB 296, which was hastily assembled Thursday. This bill ratchets back some of the changes in SB 1159, but still makes Idaho’s process the most stringent.

Both bills now go to the Senate for action.

If the Senate passes both bills, they go to the governor for approval.

If the Senate does not approve the trailer bill, then SB 1159 will move forward as written.

Here’s what each bill does:

Current law: Citizens have 18 months to collect signatures from 6 percent of registered voters, as of the last general election, from 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

SB 1159: Citizens have 6 months to collect signatures from 10 percent of registered voters from 32 of the 35 districts.

HB 296: Citizens have 9 months to collect signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in two-thirds of the districts (about 24).

This article was originally published in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.