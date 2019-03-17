IFFD investigating house fire in Idaho Falls trailer park

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of a fire to a home inside the Country Place trailer park at 3570 S. Yellowstone Hwy.

Battalion Chief Cody Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com neighbors noticed smoke and fire coming out of the single-wide trailer around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

No was home when fire crews arrived, but they were able to put the fire out quickly. Anderson says the fire appears to have started on a workbench just inside the front door, and spread to the front window before it was contained.

Anderson thinks a battery charger may have caught fire, but an official cause has not yet been determined.

The department has contacted the homeowner.

A total of three engines and three ambulances responded to the fire, which Anderson says is standard procedure for this type of fire.

He is urging you to check the smoke detector in your home every six months, make sure it is working properly and has fresh batteries.

We will update this story when more information is available.