Chiropractor placed on probation for stealing merchandise from Walmart to sell on eBay

Share This

REXBURG — A local chiropractor was placed on probation Monday after he stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from Walmart to sell on eBay.

“The community needs you, but it doesn’t need you to be a thief,” said District Judge Jon Shindurling at 32-year-old Brady Fielding’s sentencing hearing.

Fielding will spend the next three years on probation after pleading guilty to felony burglary for stealing an estimated $8,000 of merchandise from the Rexburg Walmart over a few weeks at the end of last year. As part of a plea agreement, the second count of felony grand theft was dismissed.

RELATED | Man accused of stealing $8K of merchandise from Walmart to sell on eBay

According to court documents, Fielding took the items without paying for them before taking them to a local storage shed. He would then sell the items on eBay for less than cost – bringing in $6,556.

During the hearing, defense attorney Joshua Garner mentioned Fielding is a well-respected chiropractor with a practice in St. Anthony. He has no prior criminal record and Garner said he is a good husband and father to his wife and four kids. Garner said his client showed he is accountable for his “abnormal” actions over a four- or five-week period.

Upon a psychological evaluation, Garner said evaluators determined Fielding has bipolar disorder and that could explain why his behavior was abnormal. Since his arrest, Garner said Fielding has been taking medication and controlling the symptoms of the disorder.

Fielding said he was “very remorseful” and sorry that he hurt his relationship with his wife and family. He said he wants to work to regain the trust of his family and be there for them.

Madison County prosecutors asked Shinderling not to consider a withheld judgment and give additional jail time in Fielding’s case, citing the frequency of how often Fielding committed the burglaries.

Shinderling called Fielding’s actions those of a being someone “engaged in a criminal enterprise” but the judge noted he would like to see Fielding change.

Shinderling agreed to withhold judgment on the case for three years meaning if Fielding is successful on probation, the charge will be dismissed and removed from his record.

Shinderling did not impose a fine in Fielding’s case but he will be required to pay restitution, maintain full-time employment, attend financial planning and budgeting courses and continue mental health treatment.

“We are better focused on getting the victim paid back and your family stable,” Shinderling said.