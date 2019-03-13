UPDATE: Man dies from injuries after propane-fueled explosion

VICTOR — A Teton County man has died from injuries sustained from a building explosion earlier this month.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com, Rodney Taylor, 73, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, March 12, at the Teton Valley Hospital.

Taylor was in the north end of a 2,000 square-foot woodshop and bunkhouse the morning of March 2, when a 500-gallon propane tank on the property exploded.

Teton County County Fire and Rescue Chief Bret Campbell said in a previous interview that neighbors called 911 when they heard the explosion and rushed to the residence.

They later posted on Facebook that they heard and felt the explosion from miles away.

They found Taylor lying in the rubble near a small, growing fire. Campbell said they decided to put themselves in danger to move Taylor away from the fire and administer aid before rescue crews arrived.

Taylor was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City. Finally, he was sent back to Teton Valley Hospital where he passed away.

Campbell said the propane explosion seems to have originated at the south end of the building, destroying the woodshop, bunkhouse and the adjacent home.