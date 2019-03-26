Rexburg man sentenced to probation for insurance fraud

Share This

The following is a news release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Madison County man was sentenced Monday, March 25, for insurance fraud.

53-year-old Sidney R. Pierce of Rexburg pleaded guilty in January.

Seventh District Court Judge Joel E. Tingey withheld judgment and placed Pierce on probation for two years. The court ordered and then suspended 90 days discretionary jail time. Judge Tingey also ordered Pierce to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $700 fine. The court may also order up to $1,560 in restitution at a later date.

An investigation revealed that in July 2017, Pierce – at the time a Farmers agent – backdated a change in his own policy’s deductible after adding an additional vehicle to his coverage. He then filed a claim for damage to one of the vehicles’ windshields that occurred some time before. The fraudulent backdating was an attempt to save $400.

Deputy Attorney General Nicole Schafer in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.