Special Olympic athletes return home to Idaho from the world games with gold medals

BOISE (KIVI) — A crowd waited in anticipation at the Boise Airport for two athletes who returned home to Idaho from the Special Olympics World Games in Dubai.

Jon Harmon won a gold and two bronze medals in bowling and James Dawson came home with a gold in the pentathlon.

Friends and family cheered as the two athletes arrived in a moment that gave spectators goosebumps and those in attendance say it was incredible to see the reaction from both the athletes and their supporters.

“It’s been amazing seeing everybody here to give me awesome love and honor. To be a world champion is just amazing,” said Jon Harmon.

The two athletes said the experience in Abu Dhabi was amazing as they competed with 7,000 athletes and worked with 17,000 volunteers from all over the world.

“My favorite part was just being there and learning different cultures,” said Harmon.

Dawson described his win in the pentathlon as a true upset that surprised his coaches, but his victory didn’t surprise him.

“I ran up to them and said, ‘See what happens when you doubt me? I got first!'” said Dawson.”

Harmon said bowling helps him with autism and now his skills have taken him to a whole new world.

“Bowling has changed my life forever, it has made me forget that I have autism and it has made me a much stronger person,” said Harmon. “It is just nice to have all this support.