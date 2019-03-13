SWAT team arrests man during drug bust

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Wednesday morning at approximately 10 a.m., members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served a search warrant at a residence located on the 900 block of Westchester Court in Idaho Falls. The search was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit consisting of Detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Deputies quickly secured the residence along with a male adult identified as 36-year-old Roby G. Humpheries. A female adult and young child were also detained at the scene. After searching the residence Deputies seized approximately half of a pound of heroin, a handgun and over $3000 in cash suspected to be associated with drug trafficking.

Humpheries was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony drug trafficking. The female and child were released at the scene upon completion of the search. Detectives estimate the street value of the seized Heroin to be more than $50,000.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate this case and no further information is available at this time.

The public is always welcome to report tips on drug and criminal activity to your local Law Enforcement or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or Crime Stoppers of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County on Facebook.