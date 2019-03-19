Teens steal car, lead deputies on pursuit before hitting embankment and rolling

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On March 19, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Idaho State Police located a stolen vehicle in Bonneville County.

A 2012 GMC Acadia driven by a juvenile runaway was located at the Chevron gas station off Interstate 15 and 65th South in Bonneville County. As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver backed up and hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle and another vehicle that was parked.

The vehicle fled and was later located by Bingham County deputies. Bingham County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled again, resulting in a pursuit in Blackfoot.

The vehicle struck an embankment in a parking lot and rolled. The driver and two juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Bingham County deputies took the juveniles into custody.