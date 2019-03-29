UPDATED: Three sent to hospital after car failed to yield to TRPTA bus

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — Three individuals were rushed to the hospital after a Honda sedan slammed into a Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority bus Friday afternoon.

Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Police Department said the woman driving the red Honda was turning left from 1st Street onto Woodruff Avenue as a the TRPTA bus was driving east on 1st Street around 2:15 p.m.

The female driver and her passenger was transported to EIRMC along with the driver of the TRPTA bus. All had minor injuries.

The two passengers on the TRPTA bus were uninjured in the crash. The female driver of the red Honda was cited for failure to yield.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority bus was involved in a crash Friday.

The bus and a red sedan collided in the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue at around 2:15 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

It’s not clear who was at fault in the crash.

Two people were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

No other information was available.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com