Voters in these east Idaho school districts will decide on levies and bonds

Share This

School districts in east Idaho will ask voters to support levies and bonds March 12. Here’s what will be on the ballot.

Here’s the local rundown. (And if you’re looking for more detail, click on your local school district’s name):

(Bond issues require a two-thirds supermajority to pass, supplemental levies and plant facility levies require a simple majority.)

Bear Lake County: $48.9 million bond issue. The big-ticket item is a plan to replace 81-year-old Bear Lake Middle School. The district also wants to add an auditorium and upgrade classrooms at Bear Lake High School and replace a 92-year-old section of Georgetown Elementary School. Bear Lake says the aging school “presents numerous seismic issues.”

Salmon: $25.6 million bond issue. The district hopes to build a new elementary and middle school to house 650 students in separate wings. (Click here for previous coverage.)

Pocatello-Chubbuck: Two-year, $18.5 million supplemental levy. Pocatello-Chubbuck has collected an identical levy since 2015, with the money going to everything from personnel and employee insurance to utilities and supplies. The levy comprises 12 percent of the district’s budget.

Oneida: $14.85 million bond issue. Oneida’s existing elementary school is nearly 70 years old. The bond issue would cover the costs of demolishing the old school and putting up a replacement.

Idaho Falls: Two-year, $13.8 million supplemental levy. The renewed levy would be used to hire and retain teachers, Superintendent George Boland said. An identical levy has been on the books since 2003.

American Falls: Two-year, $5.5 million supplemental levy. The district plans to use the levy to launch a dual immersion program and all-day kindergarten, eliminate student fees and provide school supplies to students free of change. This would replace a $2.5 million-a-year levy.

Blackfoot: Two-year, $4.55 million supplemental levy. A slight increase from a $2.15 million-a-year levy ($4.3 million total) approved in 2017.

Fremont County: Two-year, $3 million supplemental levy. The district has collected an identical levy since 2013.

Snake River: Two-year, $1.5 million supplemental levy. Voters approved an identical levy in 2017.

Aberdeen: Five-year, $1.375 million plant facilities levy. Topping Aberdeen’s list of needs: covering maintenance staff salaries and replacing an intercom and bell system in the elementary school. Another levy renewal.

Challis: Two-year, $800,000 supplemental levy. An identical levy has been on the books since 2013.

Soda Springs: One-year, $728,000 supplemental levy. Voters approved an identical levy in 2018.

Ririe: Two-year. $580,000 supplemental levy. Ririe says it would use the money to maintain existing programs, boost classified salaries and build up its financial reserve. Voters approved a smaller, $220,000-a-year levy in 2017.

Butte County: Two-year, $320,000 supplemental levy; two-year, $203,000 plant facilities levy. The supplemental levy has been in place since 2011. Butte County collected a $65,000 plant facilities levy this year.

Clark County: Two-year, $500,000 supplemental levy. This levy has been in place since 2015.

West Side: Five-year, $200,000 plant facilities levy; one-year, $90,000 supplemental levy. Both proposals are levy renewals.

This story was taken from an article originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org.