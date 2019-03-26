Will a singer from Idaho be the next ‘American Idol’? He advanced on this week’s shows

Logan Johnson grew up in Boise, but he took his singing voice worldwide this week on “American Idol.”

Johnson, who graduated from Centennial High in 2016, advanced to the next round of Hollywood Week on “Idol” after delivering a cover of City and Colour’s “Sensible Heart” on Sunday’s episode. On Monday’s show, he advanced through a group round. The Idaho Statesman reports Johnson is now among the top 40 contestants, and moves on to Hawaii as competition stiffens in the next episode.

Johnson, who lists his vocation as “golf shop attendant,” has successfully maintained his sobriety for nearly a year, he explained. “I’m 20 years old, and I just hope I can be a light for people struggling with drug addiction,” he told the “Idol” judges.

Johnson already had impressed them during two days of auditions held last October in Coeur d’Alene. After singing a cover of Demi Lovato’s “Sober,” he drew comments of “wow” from Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. “I think he’s incredible,” Luke Bryan added. “… I’m seeing, like, this Timberlake thing.”

How far will Johnson take his talents? “American Idol” continues Sunday on ABC.