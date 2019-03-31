Woman charged with domestic battery after throwing cactus at man

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was arrested on domestic battery charges after she admitted to throwing a cactus at a man.

The arrest occurred earlier this month when Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home and found a man holding a bloody rag to the left side of his face. The victim informed police that Carol Bennett, 30, had been drinking and they had gotten into an argument.

The man told police the argument became physical and she began punching him. Eventually she picked up a potted cactus and threw it at the victim, striking him in the head.

Bennett admitted to punching and slapping the victim and hitting him with the cactus, although she said she hadn’t intended to injure him. Deputies confirmed Bennett tried to call 911 for him, but the victim told her to stop.

Bennett told deputies the victim had put his hands around her neck, and head-butted her in the forehead. She had scratches on her neck, but Bennett told deputies those were not caused by the man, according to court documents.

Deputies observed a deep cut on the man’s forehead that would require stitches, and a shallow cut on his cheek. Deputies could not find any visual markings or bruising on Bennett to confirm she had been head-butted.

Bennett was arrested for felony domestic battery causing traumatic injury and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between Bennett and the man.

Bennett will appear in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing.