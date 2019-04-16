51-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor relative for years

Share This

ABERDEEN — An American Falls man was arraigned Monday after he allegedly had sex with a minor relative while living in Aberdeen.

Julio Oswaldo Bueno, 51, is charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor, after the victim’s family came forward about the alleged abuse in the Aberdeen home. If convicted Bueno could spend up to life in prison.

On Feb. 28, the Aberdeen Police Department received a call about an alleged incident of sexual abuse. Investigators learned Bueno allegedly began sexually abusing the now 16-year-old girl relative when she was 5-years-old, according to court documents.

The alleged sexual abuse ceased for some time but as the victim reached puberty, Bueno allegedly began to abuse the girl again. Bueno would stop the abuse for periods of time, making the victim believe it wouldn’t happen again, according to court documents.

The victim told investigators at some point Bueno would try to convince her numerous times to have sexual intercourse with him, but she would refuse. According to documents, the victim confided to her brother that Beuno had sexually penetrated her and forced her to perform sex acts on him.

When investigators confronted Beuno about the alleged abuse, he admitted to some of it. Detectives felt Bueno was not telling the full story and placed him under arrest and transported him to the Bingham County Jail on March 1.

Bueno remains held in jail on $100,000 bail. A jury trial is expected to happen later this year.