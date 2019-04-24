A 70-year-old woman falls to her death at Grand Canyon National Park

(CNN) — A 70-year-old woman fell to her death in the Grand Canyon National Park, the park said in a news release.

Park rangers responded to a call of a person needing help at Rocky Point west of Pipe Creek Vista on Tuesday, the park said. But before the rescue operation began, the woman fell.

Her body was later recovered by the park’s helicopter and rescue team of about 15 people, the release said.

The woman’s death follows a string of others since late March.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man died after falling over the edge of the Grand Canyon, near the Yavapai Geology Museum. His body was recovered 400 feet below the rim.

On March 28, a man from Hong Kong was taking pictures at an overlook when he slipped and fell, according to the Grand Canyon West. He was part of a tour group visiting the Eagle Point observation area at Grand Canyon West and was apparently taking a selfie, according to David Leibowitz, a spokesman for Eagle Point.

The first death was not the result of a fall, according to a park spokeswoman. In that case, the victim was a foreign national whose body was found on March 26 in a forested area south of the South Rim Village area of the park.