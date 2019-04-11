Amber Alert issued after Wyoming 1-year-old is abducted from mother

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Cheyenne Police Department.

A 1-year-old infant named Gregory Marks was abducted around 3 p.m. from his mother, according to authorities.

The suspect’s name is Mijito Johnson. He is 26-years-old and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes. Police say he is driving a silver, 2004 Ford Expedition with handwritten bill of sale in the license plate. The rear passenger window is broken.

If you see them, call 911.