Body of missing 4-year-old girl believed to be recovered from creek on Navajo Nation in Utah

Share This

ANETH, San Juan County — Police have recovered the body they believe belongs to a 4-year-old girl who wandered off three weeks ago from her home in the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation.

KSL.com reports crews believe they pulled the body of Anndine Jones from the McElmo Creek Wednesday evening after a search for the girl was temporarily suspended. The 4-year-old was “tentatively identified” by her parents,” a Facebook post from the Navajo Police Department reads.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone involved. At this time, we ask for the public’s patience and understanding. Details will be limited in the forthcoming days as the investigation continues. As protocol, the Navajo Division of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We ask that the public continue to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time,” Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said in the Facebook post.

Anndine wandered off March 14 from her home in Aneth near McElmo Creek, which connects to the San Juan River, a tributary of the Colorado River that flows into Lake Powell.

A police search for the girl lasted just a few days before it was suspended, but family and friends continued to search for the girl during a weeks-long effort.

“We, the family of missing four-year-old Anndine Jones, are heartbroken to announce that the search for Anndine has come to an end. After a 21-day search, her body was found along McElmo Creek, three miles south of our family’s home, by searchers Kevin and Christian Day of Layton, Utah,” a post on the Facebook page “Bring Home Anndine Jones” reads.

“Anndine ‘Cookie’ Jones will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She brought such joy to our family, and will forever live on in our hearts and memories.”

A GoFundMe account is reportedly gathering donations to aid in the expenses incurred during the search for Anndine, according to another post on the Facebook page.

Initial police reports by Anndine Jones’ family indicated that she was 3 years old. Police later reported that she was 4 years old.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

Our attorneys tell us we need to put this disclaimer in stories involving fundraisers: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.