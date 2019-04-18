Bonneville deputies rescue, arrest driver whose car was upside down in canal

Share This

AMMON– An Ammon woman’s car was upside down in a small canal Wednesday night after deputies say she was driving drunk on 45th East and 21st South.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the one-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Someone passed the wreck while driving by and reported it to law enforcement.

Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell says deputies responded quickly and got the woman, Andrea R. Nigber, 41, out of her white Toyota Camry safely. The canal wasn’t filled with much water, Lovell said.

The woman told deputies she had been drinking too much and was unsure of how she’d ended up in the canal, according to Lovell.

That’s when deputies did a field sobriety test and used a breathalyzer. They found Nigber had a blood alcohol concentration of .20 percent, more than double the legal limit. The legal limit for adults 21 and over is .08 percent.

Lovell says that percentage falls under the category of excessive DUI, and Nigber was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.