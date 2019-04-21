Caribou County 911 launches Text-To-911

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

SODA SPRINGS — Most citizens in Caribou County can now send a short message service (SMS) text message to 911 for emergency help when unable to make a 911 voice call. This new public safety service has been brought to Caribou County by Sheriff Kelly Wells and is available to wireless customers of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless cell phones.

Text-to-911 was not developed as a replacement to a voice call to 911 in an emergency situation, but rather as an enhancement to reach 911 services in certain situations:

The caller is hearing/voice impaired; a medical emergency renders the person incapable of speech; when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger, such as a home invasion, a domestic violence incident, or an active shooter scenario; and/or when on the edge of the cellular network where there might not be voice coverage, but text can get through. When in an emergency situation, all wireless callers should remember to “Call 911 if you can; Text 911 if you can’t.”

Caribou County citizens should keep the following important information in mind if they send a text-to-911: